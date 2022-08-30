GroupM India inks strategic partnership with ShareChat

30 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

GroupM India and ShareChat have announced a partnership to power a “new era of modern marketing”.

Said Prasanth Kumar, GroupM South Asia CEO: “At GroupM, we have embraced the digital disruption and have instilled digital as one of the major cornerstones to drive change. The challenges thrown by digital transformation have immensely contributed to our learning and introduced us to newer consumer habits, in turn enabling us to add value to our clients by offering tailored marketing solutions. We see our partnership with ShareChat going a long way in benefitting our clients as it effectively connects with a large population of the country.”

Added former GroupM India and global honcho Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, ShareChat and Moj: “Today, the consumer ecosystem is constantly evolving, however, majority of the marketing spends continues to be parked for tried and tested platforms. It’s time for the marketing and advertising fraternity to realize the urgent need to adapt to this rapid change. We are glad to have partnered with GroupM in offering ShareChat’s expertise to enable brands to reach the Bharat and Gen Z consumers effectively and at scale.”