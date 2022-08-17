Godrej Appliances woos Kerala consumers

By Our Staff

As Kerala sets to embrace Onam, Godrej Appliances, the business unit of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, has launched a new television commercial bringing alive the festive spirit with a characteristic local sound. The musical film integrates Onam festivities with the brand’s wide product range and new exciting offers.

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the campaign is the third in the series of brand’s collaboration with popular musician and singer Anoop Sankar.

Speaking on the campaign Swati Rathi, Head-Marketing, Godrej Appliances said: “Onam marks the beginning of the festive season for appliances industry and accounts for more than 35% of the state’s sale. Kerala consumers have always demonstrated strong preference for the brand and the tailor made commercial celebrates this love while showcasing the brand’s wide product range for consumers to pick from, along with specially crafted Onam offers. The video will be promoted on TV and digital media.”

Added Anu Joseph, Co-founder and Creative Vice Chairman, Creativeland Asia: “Godrej Appliances has a really special relationship with Kerala. Come Onam, and you can see that translate into some great offers that add to the festivities. This year’s film captures the joy that the Lucky Lakshaprabhu Offer brings with it. The song composed by Anoop Sankar adds to the magic.”