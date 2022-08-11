Gaming Industry to be spurred by 5G & Cloud Gaming

11 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

With around 420 million active online gamers and a 500-million-strong digitally native population aged between 15-35 India is set to become one of the fastest growing markets globally. Eminent industry leaders and stakeholders convened to discuss the future roadmap of the gaming industry in India. The next phase of growth for gaming in India driven by accelerating adoption of 5G, Cloud Gaming, Gamification, and Mobile Gaming devices among others was outlined on the sidelines of the 2nd Edition of the India Gaming Conclave 2022, by Konnect Worldwide Business Media, today.

The conclave outlined the industry’s vision for 2022 and beyond, with an eye on global and domestic trends, as well as India’s potential to disrupt the global industry in the near future. IGC 2022 witnessed participation from industry experts, innovators, gaming publishers, OEM’s, developers, gamers, influencers, and analysts, who welcomed the opportunity to share their insights, learnings, and expertise. The event themed ‘Getting Ready For The New Normal – The Gaming Industry In 2022 – What Next…’ was supported by industry partners including MediaTek, Gamezop, Techarc and All India Gaming Federation.

Said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India: “The India Gaming Conclave has been a wonderful experience aimed at setting the context for Indian gaming and creating the roadmap for the future of the explosive industry. As one of the fastest-growing sectors in India, gaming is a major focus area for MediaTek and our consistent collaboration with OEMs has birthed some of the most innovative gaming smartphones in the country. Looking forward, our R&D teams are working towards fostering newer advancements in MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming Technologies and we await the power of 5G to unlock the full potential of Indian gaming.”

In-depth knowledge sessions included discussion on 5G, Cloud Gaming and Innovations in Smartphones and Devices – Drivers of Gaming Revolution in India; India Focussed Innovations in Gaming Infrastructure; Gamification – A Powerful Tool to Engage, Monetise & Grow Revenues; and Taking Gaming to the Next Level Thru Investments & Partnerships. Industry leaders present at the summit included MediaTek India, Gamezop, All India Gaming Federation, Gameloft, Winzo, Oppo, Newgen Gaming, Loco, POCO India, Apar Games,T-HUB, Xtendr, Lumikai among others.

Added Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder Gamezop: “The 2nd Edition of India Gaming Conclave was a melting pot of myriad standpoints from the Indian gaming fraternity. The organisers did a fantastic job in bringing together prolific panelists from across the gaming spectrum. There couldn’t have been a better forum to introduce our new product, Quizzop, to the industry. Gamezop and Quizzop are glad to have participated towards this year’s event in a small capacity, and we will look to do that again in the coming years. We are going back enriched with the discussions that panned out today, and are glad we got to meet old friends and new.”