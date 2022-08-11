FoxyMoron wins creative mandate for Aha Tamil

11 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

FoxyMoron, a digital products and services agency and part of the Zoo Media network, has won the creative digital mandate of the south content, video on-demand and over-the-top (OTT) streaming service giant aha Tamil. The mandate will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru office.

Commenting on the win Prachi Bali, National Head Client Partnerships, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), said: “After having immense success as a network in the OTT industry, we are exhilarated about the opportunity to collaborate with aha Tamil, one of the biggest players, as they build their audience amongst the new internet users in India. The internet penetration in Tamil Nadu is one of the highest in the country and our work in ‘Naya Bharat’ (our regional content focus at the network) has already seen a positive impact across various industries. With the rising popularity and widespread audiences of regional content in our country, there couldn’t be a better time for our partnership.”

Added Ajit Thakur, Chief Executive Officer, Aha: “There are very few players in the industry which offer you expertise on an industry level, on digital marketing and have the knowledge and bandwidth to understand and help us scale, amongst the Tamil speaking population both in India and abroad. We are glad to have found business partners in FoxyMoron and look forward to a successful collaboration.”