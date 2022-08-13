Flipkart’s Shopsy launches new TVC campaign

12 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Shopsy, a subsidiary of e-commerce platform Flipkart, has launched its latest TVC campaign, ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya?’ with Sara Ali Khan. The campaign highlights Shopsy’s unique value proposition of affordability and availability spanning a wide selection of products depicted through its catchphrase ‘Har Din Aisa Sale Jaisa’. The campaign aims to reach women consumers specifically in Tier 2 and smaller towns.

Talking about the campaign, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President & Head – New Businesses, Flipkart, said: “At Shopsy, we are committed to offering a value-based and convenient shopping experience to our consumers by leveraging our deep understanding of their needs. As the campaign title ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kiya?’ suggests, we are looking to develop a habit among consumers to visit Shopsy every day, offering them an opportunity to avail of the exciting deals and offers we have on the platform. A large number of buyers in the country await sale seasons to fulfil their shopping needs. To address this gap, we conceptualised our new campaign that reinforces Shopsy as a one-stop destination for consumers who are looking for a reliable and budget-friendly platform to shop from.”