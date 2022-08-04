FieldAssist announces new marketing campaign

04 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

FieldAssist, a SaaS based technology platform transforming route-to-market capabilities of Consumer packaged goods (CPGs) companies, has announced its new positioning statement titled ‘Proud Partner to Great Brands’. The positioning celebrates its growth and long-lasting association with consumer brands from established enterprises to new-age startups, including Bisleri, Philips, Adani Wilmar, Emami, ITC, Nivea, Haldirams, Licious, Mamaearth and many others.

Said Paramdeep Singh Anand, CEO at FieldAssist: “Great brands have four prominent attributes. They conquer complex challenges, innovate fearlessly, build new trends & delight consumers throughout their journey. To become, sustain and expand as a great brand, companies need more than a good system. They need a partner their teams can trust. Someone who is agile to innovate for achieving their ambition. Not merely with technology but using deep industry expertise to deliver market-ready solutions.”

Added Divir Tiwari, Co-founder at FieldAssist: “Our positioning ‘Proud Partner to Great Brands’ is an ode to the consumer brands who trust us in their journey. Their courage to keep fighting challenges is an inspiration for us to simplify complexities of sales and distribution in the CPG industry everyday.”