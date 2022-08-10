FCB India appoints Udayan Chakravarty as ECD

FCB India has appointed Udayan Chakravarty as its new Executive Creative Director. In his role, Chakravarty will be reporting to Surjo Dutt, Chief Creative Officer, FCB India.

Chakravarty started his career with FCB in 2005 as a Trainee Writer. Since then, he has worked with Ogilvy & Mather, Dentsu, JWT and Wieden & Kennedy on brands such as Pepsi, Lay’s, Doritos, Sting, Mountain Dew, Dunkin’ Donuts, KFC and IndiGo, to name a few. Before this appointment, he worked with Wunderman Thompson for over five years.

Said Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India: “Udayan has a very special gaze, and having him on our team means our work will get shinier.”

Added Surjo Dutt, Chief Creative Officer, FCB India: “Udayan’s incandescent talent coupled with years of experience on global and Indian brands makes him an ideal creative leader for us. I absolutely have no doubt that Udayan will make magic in the market for all his clients at FCB India. We welcome him aboard and wish him all the best.”