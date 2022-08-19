Endorphins Entertainment bags PR mandate for ZStack

18 Aug,2022

By our Staff

Endorphins Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, an integrated communications agency headquartered in New Delhi, has won the PR mandate for ZStack International, a cloud computing technologies vendor specialising in the research and development of cloud computing software and hardware.

Commenting on this association, Keith Poon, Executive Managing Director, ZStack International said: “We are excited to offer our Cloud solution services and the values they bring to help leverage the market potential for our technology, as well as accelerate our India go-to-market strategies. For arrangement of PR activities, we decide to work with Endorphins Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, a digital marketing and creative solutions-based company specializing in providing solutions to meet corporates as well as social needs. They provide result-oriented services, skilfully crafted by a global team of experts. I strongly believe that they would help ZStack discover unique and engaging ways to capture the attention of audience. The multi-billion cloud services market in India is expected to grow further stronger with a significant part of the enterprise workload finding its way on the cloud. ZStack International is ready to proactively deliver our Cloud solution services to empower every enterprise to have own cloud in India!”

Added Manish Bhatia, CEO and Creative Head, Endorphins Entertainment Pvt Ltd.: “We are elated to be trusted by ZStack International for a critically important role of helping them to build their business in India through strategic public relations. With our expertise, we will be able to position the brand as the industry leader in providing the Cloud solutions services to the enterprises at a competitive price. We will also help the brand to regularly engage with the key audiences in the country.”