Ekart unveils new brand identity

02 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Ekart Logistics, logistics service providers and the supply chain arm of Flipkart, has unveiled its new brand logo. This comes after Ekart announced the externalisation of its service offerings earlier this year for small and large businesses across the country, to help improve their competitiveness while enabling them to focus on their core business.

Commenting on this development, Mani Bhushan, Chief Business Officer at Ekart, said: “Ekart today is a pioneer in India’s e-commerce supply chain and logistics industry. Over the past several years, the business has evolved and transformed, keeping pace with the evolving digital economy and retail landscape in India. It has developed a tech-enabled pan-India supply chain supported by a large infrastructure footprint. Ekart’s new brand positioning reaffirms our commitment to help lakhs of small businesses, D2C companies, brands and platforms to achieve scale by reaching out to millions of customers across the country. The new brand logo also depicts our vision of becoming synonymous with the growth engines of commerce in India.”