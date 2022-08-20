Dentsu onboards Bhasker Jaiswal as COO, Media

19 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu India has announced the appointment of Bhasker Jaiswal as the Chief Operations Officer, Media, Dentsu India. As a member of the executive team, he will report to Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer, Media, Dentsu South Asia.

In his new role, Bhasker will lead integration, transformation, and operational excellence agendas while driving innovations and excellence for Dentsu clients and businesses through its three award-winning media agencies; Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X. He will work closely with Karani to deliver business transformation, set up and standardise operations and systems, govern product leadership, and enable sustainable revenue growth.

Speaking on the appointment, Karani said: “Bhasker joining the team here in India is another great step on our journey to become the go-to network of choice for brands in India. His impressive track record, savvy business judgment, operational excellence, and an innate understanding of people and their motivations make him ideal to lead our transformation and integration.”