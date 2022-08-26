Dentsu Creative appoints Ajeet Shukla as Group ECD

25 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu Creative has appointed of Ajeet Shukla as Group Executive Creative Director. He will report into Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Taproot Dentsu and Isobar India. Prior to this, Shukla was with Publicis India as Executive Creative Director.

Speaking on the appointment, Desai said: “Right now, Dentsu Creative is a wonderful work in progress. It’s this time when you need the right people to join in and add to building it. Ajeet fits that profile on every count. His body of work is brilliant and his attitude and love for the business are contagious. I am glad to have him on board for the journey.”

Added Shukla, “The bigger the challenge, the bigger the opportunity. And I am thrilled to take the opportunity in this role. It would really be amazing to work in such a great creative environment filled with the best of the creative minds in the industry. I really look forward to doing some great work here.”