Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | You are a devotee of Lord Krishna and it’s Janmashtami. Any special missive for Him today?

18 Aug,2022

An unfair question to ask since connects with God (prayers, ‘mannats’, etc) are always hyper-personal. But then we don’t fashion ourselves as being fair. So, let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the August 178 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. You are a devotee of Lord Krishna and it’s Janmashtami today. If we were to tell you that we can ensure your message will reach Him, would you like to send him any special missive?

A. My pray to Lord Krishna would be to give me strength and inspire me to face all challenges of life with great courage. Incidentally, He is aware of it anyway even if I don’t verbalise it. He listens to all who has faith in Him. When We repose our faith in Him, He resides within us.