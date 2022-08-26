Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | This is the time when just out-of-college students receive their first salaries. Other than personal expenses and savings, what should they be putting their monies on?

Q. This is the time when just out-of-college students receive their first salaries. Other than personal expenses and savings, what should they be putting their monies on?

A. Focus on Health and be conscious about the repercussions of actions on one’s surroundings (read environment) and behave responsibly. These would stand in good stead both for them individually and for society at large.

As Albert Einstein once averred: “No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it.”

Even now, this observation is true in all areas including the two I mentioned above.