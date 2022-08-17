Today's Top Stories
- Tiranga everywhere
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The success of Har Ghar Tiranga clearly shows that if a government gets down to it, it can achieve the impossible. Any other campaigns you would like to be undertaken?
- Chtrbox launches ChtrSocial
- Godrej Appliances woos Kerala consumers
- Sony acquires rights to MasterChef India
- Allu Arjun & Samantha top Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser
- Publicis Worldwide appoints Oindrila Roy as MD
- Wunderman Thompson backs Goodknight
- Cleartrip launches film to boost intnl travel
- Alia Bhatt-led Ed-a-Mamma launches digital campaign
Videos