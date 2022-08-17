Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The success of Har Ghar Tiranga clearly shows that if a government gets down to it, it can achieve the impossible. Any other campaigns you would like to be undertaken?

17 Aug,2022

One more question on the Har Ghar Tiranga mobilisation drive. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the August 17 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. I agree with your postulation that impossible is nothing (not the other way round) for a government when it involves mass participation in a programme that helps in nation-building. There are many such areas that have the potential of encouraging citizens’ participation for the country’s benefit. It’s a difficult choice, but let me try: I would like to prioritise health consciousnesses amongst citizens, as a healthy country would likely to be a wealthy and wise country too.