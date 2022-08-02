Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The ANA in the US is looking to set standards in influencer marketing measurement. Should we be doing that in India as well?

02 Aug,2022

There are some who may say that we should first get our act together on television and print measurement and the absent digital measurement and then bring in one more monster. Perhaps. But we asked Dr Bhaskar Das nevertheless for the August 2 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. The Association of National Advertisers in the US is looking to set standards in influencer marketing measurement. Should we be doing that in India as well?

A. Ideally any campaign including influencer campaign needs to have some measurement metrics for calculating ROI. These numbers are essential in evaluating advertisers’ choices and plan their future campaigns on the basis of actual data-based insights.

Some of the standard metrics are quintessentially relevant for any metric eg quality of engagement, visibility of a campaign, leads from social media buzz – both organic and hashtag-led planned buzz etc. The monetisation metrics can be different but can be tailored to the campaign objective.

A data- and insight-led metric would always be relevant irrespective of geography. Having said that, the degrees of sophistication might differ for some time depending on the maturity of the martech industry in different markets.