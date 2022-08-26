Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The 4Ps of Marketing are product, price, place, and promotion. The 5th P of Bhaskar Das is Positivity. How do you stay forever positive despite the gloom and unexpectancy in the world?

If you’ve known BD for a while, you know how he’s forever positive about things, and tries to put a positive spin to most things. So we asked him a question about his secret sauce… Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the August 25 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

A. I wonder if the 5th P can be converted from say packaging to positivity. Having said that, I must admit that my habit of looking at the sunny side of everything has a number of selfish reasons.

1. As I have no control over external factors, I take charge of my internal conditioning. That internal mindset is tutored to interpret everything positively. It’s not always that easy but being paranoid about what is happening around me isn’t going to make my challenges evaporate. So why not opt for looking at everything as blessings of God. He manages my Present from Future. Hence, I can’t see it and it’s best to surrender.

2. It keeps me happy and healthy.

3. It keeps me motivated and energised.

4. It improves my self-esteem and remain calm.

As Oprah Winfrey opined: “The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude.”