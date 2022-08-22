Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Since you are so clued in to adspend realities, how would you say is the outlook for Festive Season 2022. If 2018 or ’19 was 10, where would you say is 2022?

Q. Since you are so clued in to adspend realities, how would you say is the outlook for Festive Season 2022. If 2018 or ’19 was 10, where would you say is 2022?

A. I won’t claim exhaustive knowledge of the so-called ads-spend realities, but if I go by the buzz in public domain and the sentiments expressed by unrepresentative sample all around, I strongly feel that there will be a splurge in discretionary spending from consumer side. The positive (read celebratory) spirit and consumption would certainly differ by sector and by social/ economic strata, but directionally I can discern an upward trend in consumption (aided by more advertising and discount offerings across categories) by consumers.

I am conscious that inflationary pressure might act as a possible dampener to my optimism, but after two years of Covid-led tepidity in consumption, there is no way but the consumption curve to go upward. Besides, there would be a circular and trickle -down effect on the economy, as spending is going up in many sectors including infrastructure, housing etc.

Putting a number in a scale may be challenging bit I can hazard a guess—that it would go up to 50 from the current 10 for sure.