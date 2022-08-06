Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Since you are now engaged with new age digital players, if they were to hire someone for adsales, would you suggest to them to hire all-new staff with no baggage, or old hands who are willing to experiment in digital

A. I don’t think one can typecast a salesperson by legacy or new age startups. I agree that for being an effective salesperson, appreciation and knowledge of digital media help. But fundamentally a good salesperson is also good storyteller and a persuader. These are soft skills and they are not easily available skills. Another challenge may be the expectation of compensation. Depending on the years of experience, a good salesperson can be a high cost item for a startup. So one can’t be oblivious of this challenge for a candidate. Hence one has to balance expectations on both the parameters and on both the sides.