Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Rather conduct awards event/ conclaves, should industry associations spend time on spreading health drives in the form of awareness drives and checkups?

24 Aug,2022

Yet another unfair question one may say, but we seriously believe the industry must think twice about conducting welfare activities for its human resources. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the August 24 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Rather conduct awards event/ conclaves, should industry associations spend time on spreading health drives in the form of awareness drives and checkups?

A. Life can’t have only binary choices. I am not discounting the importance of a health drive by the marcom industry or industry associations. The awards and events that are being excited for celebrating Industry creativity and excellence are in no way a stumbling block in initiating/ raising health consciousness. In fact, it’s a good thought and it’s worth taking up on a sustained basis to facilitate a behavioural shift. So no ‘Either-Or’ but ‘And’, as has been my oft-quoted position.