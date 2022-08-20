Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s raining advertising and marketing awards events these days. Just too many, na?

19 Aug,2022

We think we’ve asked this question at least once before, perhaps twice. It’s just that it’s so annoying to see so many awards in the A&M space. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the August 19 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It’s raining advertising and marketing awards events these days. Just too many, na?

A. When it comes to awards, I believe more is less. Any recognition encourages winners and is expected to spur improved contribution from them. And after a long hiatus (read drought), thanks to Covid, all rain drops are most welcome, even if there is a deluge. I believe in Mao Zedong’s philosophy: let a hundred flowers bloom.