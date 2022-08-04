Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Isn’t it unfortunate that issues around gender parity in media (or the need for more of it) still need to get discussed in industry forums?

04 Aug,2022

Pertinent question, we thought, but as he does very often, Dr Bhaskar Das simply shot it off the park. Here’s the August 4 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Isn’t it unfortunate that issues around gender parity in media (or the need for more of it) still need to get discussed in industry forums?

A. Why unfortunate? If the consciousness about gender parity has reached a saturation, then why is India Inc still so far from reaching an optimal level on the subject? And that’s why there have to be sustained deliberations on the same. Any significant shift in cultural mores in a male-dominated society needs time and hence reinforcement of the concept needs to be harped on at various forums.