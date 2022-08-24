Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Covid, H1N1, Dengue. Pandemic pe pandemic. God has been cruel with us in India. Should we all be doing a special yagya?

Another unfair question to ask, but, seriously, there are just too may reports of friends, colleagues and family being afflicted with various types of virus-led ailments. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the August 23 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Covid, H1N1, Dengue. Pandemic pe pandemic. God has been cruel with us in India. Should we all be doing a special yagya?

A. God is never cruel. Human beings are the cause of everything they experience. Look all around- how we are trampling nature, environment, intruding into animal kingdoms etc and how human greed and indifference in general have taken over consciousness about society and governance. Years of neglect is now erupting negatively in our daily lives. Holding God accountable for our irresponsible behaviour is grossly unfair. And in the age of science and logic, no amount of Yagna or Yagya can obliterate human-engineered irresponsibility.