Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Can it get any better (or worse) than an India-Pakistan cricket match. More emotions, less cricket?!

29 Aug,2022

Q. Can it get any better (or worse) than an India-Pakistan cricket match. More emotions, less cricket?!

A. Any intensely competitive game (like the India-Pakistan match at Asia Cup) is bound to evoke emotions and passion, beyond a point of logic. And in the case of last evening’s match too, shadows of the past cast their shadow. Such a sentiment is often self-defeating as players aren’t able to put their best and often get distracted. Both teams have world class players and as we all saw, it was a good match. Players need to insulate themselves from expert observations of so-called non-playing experts. Some observers even dub it as war minus the shootings. Like in every cricketing encounter, players ought to focus on the game of the moment and give their best so that the spectators gets an experience of paisa vasool.It’s important to play a game as a game only and not settling misplaced perceptions.