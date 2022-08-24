Crosshairs Communication appointed PR agency for Fairmont Jaipur Hotel

23 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Crosshairs Communication, public relations firm in New Delhi, has added Fairmont Jaipur Hotel to their list of clients. The agency will be managing all of their end-to-end media and influencer collaboration communications.

Said Stuti Jalan (Founder of Crosshairs Communication): “With an industry experience of 15 years, we as an agency understand the requirement of the brands we cater to. I personally feel this is the perfect time for Fairmont Jaipur & Crosshairs Communication to align with each other. At Crosshairs we strive to deliver beyond all expectations and anticipate the challenges that come in hand. Our zeal and enthusiasm to work and build relationships with brands is incomparable. We are eager to work with Fairmont and are focussed on creating a strong PR plan to strengthen their reach and boost their image. I have that as an agency Crosshairs will be able to understand and deliver the brand’s vision in all of our subsequent communication and campaigns.”