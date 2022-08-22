Contract bags Haldiram’s mandates

By Our Staff

Contract Advertising has won the mandate for Haldiram’s, the popular brand for sweets and snacks. The account will be handled out of the Contract Mumbai office. The mandate includes brand strategy and creatives for the domestic and export market, and Retail/QSRs.

Welcoming Contract Advertising to Haldiram’s, Pankaj Agarwal, Managing Director, said: “Haldiram’s has always been trusted for their quality offerings. As a key player in the snack, sweets, and restaurant sector, we are known to generate excitement amongst the consumers. We, as a brand, are constantly innovating and trying to raise our high-quality standards. To make consumers aware of our wide brand portfolio, we needed an advertising agency that understands our constant rise and the consumer’s changing mindsets. And that is why we are excited to partner with Contract Advertising to build effective marketing communications & reach new heights.”

On the choice of Contract as the agency for Haldiram’s, Divya Batra, Marketing Head, added: “Over the years, Haldiram’s has expanded its range from Traditional Namkeens to Western Snacks, Frozen Snacks, Ready to Eat, Ready to Cook, Chocolates, and many more food categories. To communicate the same to our consumers, we needed an agency passionate about reaching and engaging with consumers impactfully. After an extensive process and multiple pitch rounds, we are exhilarated to partner with Contract. Together with the data & consumer insights approach, we target to build effective marketing communication and increase brand footprint.”