Concept PR bags mandate of Afcom cargo airline

22 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Concept Public Relations India Limited has won the communication mandate of Afcom Holdings Private Limited (Afcom), a dedicated cargo airline headquartered in Chennai.

The mandate entails strategic counselling, planning and programming, preparation of communication documents, maintenance and management of media relations and implementation through various PR tools.

Commenting on the development, Capt Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman, Afcom Holdings Private Limited said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Concept PR. During the pitch process, we found them to be an agency that thinks differently and out of the box while still being flexible regarding the client’s expectations and budgets. In addition, they come with deep domain knowledge and understanding of the sector we operate in, which for sure works in our favour. We look forward to a long and fruitful alliance.”

Added Ashish Jalan, Managing Director, Concept Public Relations India Limited: “We are happy with winning the Afcom’s communication mandate. For us, Afcom is not just a cargo airline but an end-to-end cargo solutions company. We see great promise in Afcom regarding its business strategy and outlook. We will endeavour to ensure that the right narrative is designed and disseminated to the right target audiences through a perfect deployment of both Traditional and Digital PR.”