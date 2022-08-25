Colors Kannada rolls out a fragrant print ad campaign

24 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Colors Kannada has rolled out a campaign to launch its new show Kendasampige. As a part of the marketing campaign, the channel has launched a print campaign with Kannada newspaper Vijaya Karnataka. The front page of the daily was scented with the fragrance of the Champa flower.

Speaking about the campaign, Shriram B R, Director – Marketing, Colors Kannada said: “A unique approach like this can always help the brand to meet the objective of the launch. Champa (Sampige) flower fragrance has given readers a fresh feel to start their Monday while establishing a strong connect to the show’s theme.”