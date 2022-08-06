Colorbar launches campaign in sync with Sony Music

05 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Earlier this month, Colorbar, a beauty brand, has launched a campaign titled #ColorbarXShringaar in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment. This Instagram campaign has had assorted TV stars and Influencers like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, Nagma Mirajkar, Sameeksha Sud and Arishfa Khan, wearing Colorbar’s newly launched Power Kiss Vegan Matte Lipcolor while dancing to the tunes of Akasa and Aastha Gill’s latest track, Shringaar.

Commenting on the idea behind the launch, Samir Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Colorbar Cosmetics said, “As a brand, we believe that everybody is free to create their own identity, experiment, and have fun with makeup irrespective of gender and societal perceptions, and conventions. To bring this idea alive, we explored a fun route that could reach our consumers across the country while bolstering the philosophy of our brand. We have specifically reached out to influencers with a fun streak who nudge audiences to embrace their identity. The campaign has seen great receptivity and has resonated well with audiences, besides enhancing their connect with the brand. With 11Million + views, this campaign is a strong step as we progress in our journey from fostering brand loyalty to brand love.