Chtrbox launches ChtrSocial

17 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

QYOU Media Inc. has announced that its subsidiary Chtrbox, influencer marketing platform and agency connecting brands and social media influencers, is launching ChtrSocial. ChtrSocial’s new solutions will help brands design, build and multiply their social clout with a creator mindset, including powering micro-videos and personalised brand storytelling.

Leading the new vertical is Darshil Shah, who founded his social media and branding company Blanc Space (formerly called Blazonion) six years ago. Said Pranay Swarup, CEO and Founder of Chtrbox: “Creators have changed the way audiences are built on social media. Many brands in India are still going online with a traditional mindset where they’re looking to force-fit or sell things to customers online without a well developed brand community. With ChtrSocial, and our micro creator content solutions, we are excited to help brands take a new-age approach to audience building on social media. I have worked with Darshil and his team as a partner over the past two years, and I’m confident that the team will fit fantastically well within Chtrbox & QYOU.”

Added Darshil Shah, Director – ChtrSocial: “With the world of social media evolving rapidly and many platforms prioritizing creator-first algorithms, many brands face a challenge in retaining the shrinking attention span of their potential customers. We have helped hundreds of businesses create unique promotional strategies to adapt to the new ways of marketing and seen tremendous results. When we started working with Chtrbox it was an instant click as we realized how much our vision and synergies align. Excited to have joined forces, and look forward to increasing the impact of our services for our clients, multifold.”

Said QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis: “The addition of ChtrSocial to the Chtrbox arsenal of capabilities to offer the market is significant. Building on the growth of BharatBox targeting tier rural India, and Chtrbox-Represent giving us direct relationships with creator talent, this is another big step in growing the strength and depth of our creator led media business in India. We believe this will resonate strongly with current and future Chtrbox clients.”