Bumrah to boost luggage brand Uppercase

19 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Acefour Accessories, a travel accessories company, has signed Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador for its brand ‘Uppercase’. Bumrah will lead the brand’s ‘Never Ordinary’ campaign.

Talking about roping in Bumrah, Sudip Ghose, Founder & Managing Director Acefour Accessories said: “Our brand is young, dynamic, and never ordinary, just like Jasprit Bumrah. He is disciplined and has been performing consistently at the highest level, like our products. This makes him a perfect fit to represent uppercase luggage. We are looking forward to the Jasprit Bumrah magic to make an impact in the luggage industry with Uppercase.”