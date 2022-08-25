Brand ambassador Rajkummar Rao in new campaign for Syska

24 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Syska group has unveiled its latest campaign featuring the brand ambassador Rajkummar Rao to introduce its new brushless direct current (BLDC) fans range. Conceptualized around the theme #SaveKiyaKya, the campaign showcases the latest range of technologically designed BLDC fans.

Commenting on the campaign, Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said: “Our newly launched range of BLDC fans are for consumers who yearn for products that save money and power without compromising on aesthetics, each of which is intrinsic to their lifestyle. With our latest range, we hope to go beyond the fundamental requirements of fans as an appliance by improving functionality and design so that our fans can effortlessly integrate into the daily lives of our consumers. With the campaign created with Rajkummar Rao, we hope to encourage brand recall and communicate Syska’s meaningful innovations.”

Added Rahul Gupta, CEO & Creative Director, IBD India Pvt. Ltd. said “IBD found synergy in the core values that Raj appeals to and felt he is the right ambassador for a brand that is futuristic, in being a link in the health of the planet and yet being accessible to everyone. He is talented, versatile and widely-loved for his work. This segue of the brand, the artist, and the agency is creativity… by design.”