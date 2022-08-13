Bhutani builders partner with chartbuster ‘Casanova’

12 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Bhutani Group real estate builders and developers has announced its association with the song Casanova featuring Lil Pump, YoYo Honey Singh and DJ Shadow Dubai. The announcement to this effect was made at the launch of the song at Dubai Festival City. Produced by filmmaker, Gaurang Doshi, along with co-producer entrepreneur Rocky Khan, Casanova is trending on all music and social media platforms.

Speaking at the launch, co-producer Rocky Khan said: “We have an extensive partnership/ collaboration with Bhutani Group as they are one of the fastest growing organisations. Having Bhutani Group on board as brand partner is like a dream come true. The commitment of Bhutani Group towards its customers is truly commendable.”

Added Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer, Bhutani Group: “We are proud to be associated with Casanova that has become an overnight sensation among the youth. This association has helped us connecting better with the GenNext, a segment that’s rapidly gaining purchasing power in real estate sector. The new millennial looks for commercial and business hubs equipped with all the latest amenities and we are committed to deliver the best-in-class commercial real estate projects.”