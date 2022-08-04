Bharat Media Group appoints Rohin Desai

04 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Bharat Media Group (BMeG), a marketing and communication agency, announced the appointment of Rohin Desai as National Buying Head. Rohin will head Group’s entire media buying activities across Indian markets. He will be based out of the BMeG Mumbai office and report to Anand Charles, CEO, Bharat Media Group.

Speaking on the appointment Anand Charles, CEO of Bharat Media Group, said: “Rohin is one of the most sought-after talents in our industry. His expertise in client servicing, media strategy, trading and strong partner relationships is an asset for any organisation. Rohin joining us will strengthen our overall capabilities and usher us to bigger opportunities. We welcome him to be part of the growing Bharat Media Group family.”