Best of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There is a sentiment that many Indian newspapers are very unprofessionally run or rather not very professionally run. You’ve spent a lifetime in the business. What’s your view?

11 Aug,2022

This may have appeared as an attempt to provoke our Wizard with Words but it was indeed an issue that’s often asked in the media world. And we aren’t referring to only the big newspapers, but even smaller, but influential papers. Let’s read what Dr Bhaskar Das had to say in the October 16, 2019 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. There is a sentiment that many Indian newspapers are very unprofessionally run or rather not very professionally run. You’ve spent a lifetime in the business. What’s your view?

A. All generalisations are wrong, including this one. Ethnic classification as a contributing factor for success can at best be a symptom of intellectual impoverishment. Coincidences can’t be a base for a statistically significant conclusion. They can at best be treated as apriori. It’s ultimately an individual’s commitment and smart work that paves the way to success, material or otherwise. If accepted, it tantamounts to trivialising commitment to work.

(First published at: https://www.mxmindia.com/2019/10/das-ka-dum-with-dr-bhaskar-das-are-indian-newspapers-not-run-professionally/)