Best of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Did being a Bengali help you (in your career) given the number of Bongs across levels in the advertising, media and marketing fields?

10 Aug,2022

This was indeed meant to provoke (or tease/ tickle) our Wizard with Words early on in the life of the series. But his response is, as always, amazing. Let’s read what Dr Bhaskar Das had to say in the October 22, 2019 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Did being a Bengali help you (in your career) given the number of Bongs across levels in the advertising, media and marketing fields?

A. All generalisations are wrong, including this one. Ethnic classification as a contributing factor for success can at best be a symptom of intellectual impoverishment. Coincidences can’t be a base for a statistically significant conclusion. They can at best be treated as apriori. It’s ultimately an individual’s commitment and smart work that paves the way to success, material or otherwise. If accepted, it tantamounts to trivialising commitment to work.

(First published at: https://www.mxmindia.com/2019/10/das-ka-dum-with-dr-bhaskar-das-did-being-a-bengali-help-you-given-the-number-of-bongs-across-levels-in-the-advertising-media-and-marketing-fields/)