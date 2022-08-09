Best of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Are you really spiritual or is it a façade? After all, a hard-core ‘sale-oo’ like you can’t always be so philosophical in outlook… right?

09 Aug,2022

As our Wizard with Words, Dr Bhaskar Das, takes a break with the ever-so-popular Das ka Dum series, we are bringing you some gems that we have published over the last three years. Here’s what Dr Bhaskar Das had to say in the September 13, 2019 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q.Are you really spiritual or is it a façade? After all, a hard-core ‘sale-oo’ like you can’t always be so philosophical in outlook… right?

A. It’s a very legit query in a world where façade can be attributed to anything. That we are all all spiritual beings is a default reality. In our perception of duality, spiritualism is perceived as a faç It has no connection with marketing/sales. Absence of customary evidence of one’s spiritualism is no evidence of its absence. But I empathise with the mendacity of such doubts.

