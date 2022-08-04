Asian Paints brings Ranbir Kapoor and PV Sindhu for campaign

04 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Asian Paints has unveiled a new TVC with brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and PV Sindhu to launch Asian Paints ‘SmartCare Hydroloc’ the company’s interior waterproofing champion. Hydroloc is a ready-to-use interior waterproofing solution that can be applied effortlessly sans hassle.

Speaking about the new launch and the TVC, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said: “Through intense research and interactions with our customers, we found that waterproofing one’s walls is a big hassle involving breakage as well, one that not everyone may be willing to undertake to fix the problem entirely. To bridge that gap, we created an interior waterproofing specialist product that is user-friendly and supremely effective. Given the revolutionary nature of this champion product, we are extremely happy to announce the association of Ranbir Kapoor & PV Sindhu for this product. We are elated they teamed up to launch our champion interior waterproofing offering – SmartCare Hydroloc.”