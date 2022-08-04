Announcing: The 2022 MxMIndia Mediaperson of the Year

03 Aug,2022

By A Correspondent

It’s August 3, and 135 days to December 16, the day when we will announce the 2022 MxMIndia Mediaperson of the Year.

So who do you think will it be? Will it be an entity like we had last year, or is there someone or a group of people who could win the award this year. We have a partial shortlist ready, but it’s still early days. We invite readers readers to send us their nominations or suggestions of names. Nominations are welcome till Friday, December 2, 2022. Please send them directly to pradyuamanm [at] mxmindia.com. Your name and reasons, if any, will be kept confidential.

As our readers are aware, over the last few years, the MxMIndia Mediaperson of the Year has earned the reputation of being the most credible barometer of the highest performer(s) in the fields of advertising, media and marketing in India in a calendar year.

Realising that many award shows are held at the end of the year and hence there is a tendency to only recall and accord importance to those who make an impact in the latter part of the year. MxMIndia instituted a process where we reviewed people and entities through the year by having periodic reviews and compiling the various high performers at the end of June. We didn’t do that too often last year, but this we did.

Last year’s winner of the accolade was The Wire. In 2020, it was the Independent Journalist. In 2019, it was Sidharth Rao for mainstreaming digital in creative advertising. In 2018, it was Piyush Pandey and in the previous year, it was Arnab Goswami for the launch of Republic TV. In 2016, we had Dentsu Aegis Network South Asia CEO Ashish Bhasin and for 2015 it was the BARC India core team of Punit Goenka, Shashi Sinha and Partho Dasgupta. That was the first year we gave away the award, virtually of course.

As we said earlier, this year, the award will be presented online (on MxMIndia) on Friday, December 16, 2022. Wait for it.