Ameesha Patel to promote StarAndDaisy baby products

05 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Remember Ameesha Patel? The actor who nearly faded away is now brand ambassador of StarAndDaisy, a baby and kids products company.

Said Akshay Arya, Co-Founder, StarAndDaisy: “We understand that Ameesha Patel has been one of the most popular faces with our target audience over the years. The grace and aura that she carries resonate well with the soul of the brand. It is not just the product that we are providing but also a style statement. The panache that the actress brings around unleashes exactly what we intend to convey to our consumers. We certainly believe that we will be able to take the brand to a whole new level while communicating the essence.”