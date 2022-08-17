Allu Arjun & Samantha top Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser

17 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

As per Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser Report 2022, Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are the top ranked southern male and female celebrity. While Allu Arjun has beaten the likes of Vijay and Suriya in list, Samantha rules as the leading actor and has left behind some popular names such as Rashmika Mandanna. As per the report, Allu Arjun is also the only southern celebrity who has made it to their All India Top 10 celebrity list.

Brand Endorser is a report of a research conducted across 36 Indian cities. As per the syndicated study, Allu Arjun is the most recognised actor in the South with a recognition score of 85%. He is perceived to be popular, likable, youthful, influencer, bold and a social media celebrity as well. These factors make him a compelling brand ambassador for a range of products.

Commenting on the report, Praveen Nijhara, Chief Executive Officer – Hansa Research, said: “Our study Brand Endorser is a holistic and comprehensive assessment of the value that an endorser brings to a brand. The study aids marketers to take informed decisions and improve the overall return of investment (ROI) in celebrity engagement. Due to the pandemic and rise in OTT viewership, many south actors got more national recognition. This is clearly reflected in our All India ranking where Allu Arjun also features in Top 10 along with the likes of Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.”

The celebrities are ranked as per the Brand Endorser (BE) Score results. They are tracked on various metrics like likability, social media influence, perception, marketing potential, recognition etc. which make up their final BE Score. According to the report, Amitabh Bachchan has topped the overall list as the most recognised celebrity in the country with a very high All India Rank. Bachchan leads among the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and other favourites who are younger than him and perhaps more active in their respective fields.

Here is a brief snippet of other key findings from different categories of the Brand Endorser report:

:: Sachin Tendulkar leads over MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the sports category

:: Kapil Sharma is the most popular TV star male celebrity

:: Mouni Roy is the most popular TV star female celebrity

:: Bhuvan Bam tops the social media list amongst other key influencers