Allu Arjun in latest KFC ad film

29 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Actor Allu Arjun stars in the new KFC ad.

Said a KFC India spokesperson: “We Indians have an innate knack for all things spice. And when the spice either is such that it makes you tear up or leaves you underwhelmed, it is disappointing. So, who better than KFC along with the superstar himself – Allu Arjun – to present a product with just the right spice! Our latest launch of Peri Peri Chicken has all the makings of a blockbuster – it’s crispy, crunchy, with a dash of spice! With Colonel Sanders and Allu Arjun turning up the heat, this latest KFC film is nothing but soooper very very!”

Talking about the film, Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer North, Ogilvy, said “Peri Peri, as a flavour is already a hit. But when we tasted KFC’s Peri Peri, we realised it was something extra special. We were confident people were going to find this bigger than a hit, it was going to be a superhit. And who better to get a nod of approval on anything super hit, than Allu Arjun. So, we turned the tasting session into a dramatic ad, with all the bells and whistles and ended it with our Colonel Sanders finishing off with Allu’s signature move.”