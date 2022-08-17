Alia Bhatt-led Ed-a-Mamma launches digital campaign

17 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable kids clothing brand, has launched its digital autumn-winter collection campaign. Titled ‘Out is In’, with this campaign, the Alia Bhatt-led brand Ed-a-Mamma aims to encourage kids to explore nature, while being comfortable and confident in the latest collection.

This digital campaign is conceptualized by SoCheers digital agency.

Said Iffat Haider Jivan – Business Head, Ed-a-Mamma: “With the autumn-winter collection, we wanted to capture the warmth of a hug with gentle fabrics that are soft on the skin. Combine this with cheerful patterns overlaid on the cool tones of the season to bring about a fresh look, we are confident that this collection will soon become every kid’s favourite as will it of the parents. The collection will be available across all our online and offline sales points.”