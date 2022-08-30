Adfest 2023 returns to Pattaya

30 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Adfest, the regional creative festival, has announced that it will be return to its customary home in Pattaya, Thailand. Adfest 2023 will be a 3-day festival held from Thursday 23 – Saturday 25 March 2023 at the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall (PEACH), Royal Cliff Beach Hotel. It will call for entries in October 2022.

Said Vinit Suraphongchai, Chairman of Adfest: “Now with international travel restrictions being lifted and more and more people having been vaccinated, we feel it is safe for our delegates to finally join us in sunny Pattaya once again for a few days of learning exposure, inspiration and relaxation. It’s been a long time coming and we can’t wait to welcome you all with open arms. More details will be announced in the coming months, but please save the date to celebrate our return with us.”