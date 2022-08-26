Adda52.com targets youth in new campaign

26 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Adda52.com, the online poker destination run by Deltatech Gaming Ltd, has announced its new brand campaign #KhelJaao. The campaign is aimed at making take the game of Poker a part of the “dominant youth culture in India”.

Speaking on the campaign, Shivanandan Pare, CEO, Deltatech Gaming Ltd. said: “With this campaign, we want to encourage every Indian to play Poker, the most recognized global ‘game of skill’, as we believe every Indian has within them what it takes to be a poker player. Just like any field of sports where Indians are establishing themselves, it’s time we master poker and make a mark on the international stage. The #KhelJaao campaign is our effort towards communicating the requisites to be a poker player and narrating them through common situations we experience everyday. #KhelJaao is our way of telling every Indian that we naturally have in us what it takes to be a poker player.”