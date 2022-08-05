5Elements ropes in Pratik Gandhi as Brand Ambassador

10 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

5Elements, a brand focused on delivering gadgets has launched two new earbuds focusing on Environmental Noise Cancellation for clear conversation and low latency for real time sound experience. Titled Nuke+ & X-Buds, this new line of expansion focuses more on clear audio, more playtime, and faster charging. Further, 5Elements also announced its endorsement partnership with Pratik Gandhi.

Commenting on the association, Devansh Shah, Co-Founder, 5Elements said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Pratik Gandhi as the face of 5Elements as he is an icon and a role model across all age groups. His journey from TV to Bollywood while being honest and fearless about his performance and views has inspired many people and his single-minded quest for success and achievement perfectly embodies 5Elements’s personality. We are confident, ecstatic, and excited about this association and look forward to a successful partnership.”