Zeno named PR partner of Peppa Pig TV series

20 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Entertainment One (eOne), Hasbro’s global content studio, has awarded the integrated communications mandate of Peppa Pig, its popular children’s property, to Zeno Group India.

Zeno will be responsible for leading the brand’s communication strategy, delivered across traditional, and new-age media channels in India.

Said Robin Gay, Vice President, Global Franchise Strategy & Management: “Zeno India delighted us with their ability to go beyond the tactical, giving depth and definition to ideas that synergized with how we wish to build Peppa Pig in India. Their understanding of media and influencers, and their ideas to draw Indian audiences to Peppa Pig excited us and we are delighted to be working with the extremely driven and creative team of Zeno.”

Added Rekha Rao, Managing Director, Zeno India: “We are thrilled to partner with eOne, a global leader in delivering splendid content, at a time when content is the single most powerful driver of growth and viewership. At Zeno, we have a proven record of delivering creative solutions through profound storytelling. The aim is to build the Peppa Pig experience beyond the screen through engaging content and activities across touchpoints to deliver impactful, integrated marketing campaigns.”