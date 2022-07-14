Zee5 Intelligence Monitor unveiled

14 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Zee5 has launched the fourth edition from its knowledge series ‘Zee5 Intelligence Monitor’ offering the latest trends prevailing in the smartphone industry.

The research discovered that more than 50% of smartphone users in the metros are planning to replace their gadget within the next six months, quite a departure from the earlier behaviour where it was triggered from declining handset performance. The post-Covid trend is to grab the latest model; with latest features’ scoring well above price as the key motivator. Consuming the exciting and wide variety of content on OTT apps is another new driver for this upward movement.

Launching the report, Rajiv Bakshi, Chief Operations Officer – Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said: “By deep diving into the smartphones segment, we have unearthed amazing new insights on user behaviour which can lead the brand marketers to attract millions of customers eager to upgrade and replace their smartphones. We hope this report will act as a guidebook for marketeers and smartphone brands and serve to be distinctive for the industry at large. Marketers and business leaders can use these findings to make smarter business decisions and hyper-target campaigns utilizing the ZEE5 platform to connect with audience in 12 languages.”