Zee to launch Metaverse Onboarding Programme

21 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has announced the launch of its Metaverse Onboarding Programme. The programme will induct 100+ campus graduates from top tech institutes at its Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. The centre is focused on building the metaverse platform by leveraging Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and relevant data models for its digital platforms.

Speaking about the initiative, Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, Zee said: “At Zee’s Technology and Innovation Centre, we are imbibing a sharp strategic focus on enhancing our tech capabilities through a confluence of technology, data and talent. As we break new grounds and redefine entertainment by providing robust experiences across platforms, we are delighted to converge Zee’s collaborative and entrepreneurial culture in the physical and digital realms through an immersive environment such as the metaverse. We aim to provide intuitive experiences across all aspects of an individual’s consumption, creation and transactional journey, and the first-ever metaverse induction program at ZEE, will not only help enhance our employee experience by boosting innovation and productivity, but also our consumer experience by several notches.”

Added Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, Zee: “For over three decades, we have been a pioneer in breaking the norms of the industry and creating path-breaking content for more than 1.3 billion viewers across the globe. Our focus now remains on building capability for ZEE by leveraging technology to provide our consumers with extraordinary entertainment experiences. Our quest is to shape the next chapter of India’s Media & Entertainment Industry and the Metaverse Induction Program is yet another major step in that direction. Inducting, nurturing and retaining the right talent is key to any organization’s success and we are committed to giving a world class experience to our tech enthusiasts right from day one.”