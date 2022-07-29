Zee launches Zee Brand Works

29 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Zee Entertainment has introduced Zee Brand Works with the objective of offering brands a “holistic and wide range of branding, sales augmentation, customer acquisition, new launches, content creation, influencer and integration solutions”.

Said Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd: “As a pioneer in the Indian media landscape, we have always had a finger on the pulse of the Indian viewer. This has helped us to develop a deep understanding of the myriad mini Bharat’s which exist within this great nation, each with its own set of norms, sensibilities and traditions. Blending this understanding of the Indian consumer with the marketing requirements of our clientele to develop bespoke brand solutions has always been a hallmark of Zee.”

Added Rajiv Bakshi, Chief Operations Officer – Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.: “Consumers are also increasingly rewarding authenticity and personalization along with purpose-driven brand alignment, Forging a deep emotional connect and occupying a greater share of mind is a primary challenge for both existing and emerging brands. ZEE Brand Works will further boost our endeavour to build brands resonance and sales in HSM and regional market clusters by employing the team’s ingenious creativity and inherent consumer understanding With the onset of this journey, we are excited to partner with like-minded marketers and augment their growth strategies.”