Wunderman Thompson campaign for TOI

26 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

The Times of India has launched its latest 360-degree campaign, ‘The Times of a Better India’. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the campaign celebrates India’s progress through the decades since Independence and the opportunities it has created for citizens.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Joy Chauhan – Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, said: “We all intuitively know that there are amazing stories all over the nation that speak to an advancing India. But this campaign has been designed to platform such stories. As the chronicler of our times and many of these stories, The Times of India is perfectly positioned to inspire and seed hope. As Wunderman Thompson, we are proud to partner The Times of India and have enjoyed bringing to life these interesting stories of a changing India and how it is enabling individuals, organisations, and society to go the extra mile and achieve their potential.”

Talking about the campaign, Kaustuv Chatterjee (Director, The Times Of India & Languages Brand) said: “The Times of a Better India brings to you inspiring stories, heart-warming narratives, and deep insights, cutting across a range of themes – from space research to sporting glory, from infrastructural changes to environmental sustainability and much more. It will delve into the change drivers of the past, their impact on the present and a status-check of what the future may hold. Critically, the campaign will also ask questions whether the success of certain sectors is indeed taking the country forward and what more could be done. In its essence, this initiative seeks to inform on realities in India beyond the polarized rhetoric, start conversations on the true nature of opportunities and challenges regarding progress. The initiative invites readers to join the conversation, give their viewpoints on key questions, ask them to share their own experiences and give them an opportunity to discover interesting stories and win prizes via interactive contests.”